St. Laurent launching pedestrian safety project

The borough of St. Laurent is investing $2 million in pedestrian safety projects for 2021, starting this month, as part of its 10-year capital investment plan.
The projects include the "installation of curb extensions, speed humps and curb radius reduction, as well as raised intersections and crossings at 38 different locations."
The cost is $2,003,740 for 2021, and is being paid for by the borough and the City of Montreal.
"Promoting safe walking on St. Laurent territory is one of the main concerns of our administration, as evidenced by the pedestrian master plan that we launched in September 2020," stated Mayor Alan DeSousa. "That is why we are heavily investing in making pedestrian travel safer for St. Laurent residents and workers. We are proud to announce that in this regard, St. Laurent has never invested such an amount since it joined the City of Montreal in 2002."
More specifically, "this work will begin at the end of May 2021 in the Bois-Franc sector and will then be carried out in other areas over the following weeks. Local traffic will continue to be allowed during the work, which will generally take one month to complete at each location."
This project is the responsibility of the Division des Études techniques et de l’ingénierie of the borough's Public Works deparrtment.
"It will be carried out by Roxboro Excavation and will be financed as follows— $1,072,546 from St. Laurent and $931,195 from the City of Montreal for a total of $2,003,740," says the borough announcement.
The work is called geometric realignments, and "these work projects have various purposes— by reducing the width of the roadway, the curb extensions make it possible to increase pedestrians’ visibility, limit the time required to cross the street and, lastly, reduce the speed of vehicles. Speed humps are an obstacle that forces vehicles to slow down. As for raised intersections and crossings, they provide greater comfort for pedestrians and people with limited mobility."
