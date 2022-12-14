St. Laurent launches climate action campaign

The borough of St. Laurent has launched a new months-long campaign called Climate Action, It’s Happening Here!, as part of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) currently being held in Montreal.
“Continuing with its pre-pandemic strategy marked by the Eco-Citizens’ Rendez-Vous in October 2019, St. Laurent will offer residents concrete solutions throughout this campaign,” says a borough statement. “The goal is to generate individual and collective commitment in the fight against climate change. In the longer term, the objective of this campaign, the first phase of which will end in 2023, — is to encourage St. Laurent residents to adopt responsible habits in order to reduce their ecological footprint on an everyday basis.”
Mayor Alan DeSousa said that “although the pandemic has somewhat distracted attention from environmental issues, all indicators are forcing us to move to a higher level of intervention. There is no longer any doubt that we must take action here and now. So every little effort counts and every resident can contribute at his or her own level and according to his or her own abilities.
“This is why, throughout the coming year, St. Laurent will be introducing various solutions to facilitate the integration of more responsible habits into everyday life. I am therefore counting on the support of the entire community to reduce our impact on the environment, while protecting our biodiversity. This is a message that I will also bring to the COP15, because taking action for biodiversity is also taking action for the climate.”
A St. Laurent statement says the borough is “counting on the implementation of several initiatives that will enable the community to take concrete action on climate change” and will “invite both residents and the business community to participate in this collective movement through appealing content on social media, dynamic video capsules, a practical guide to ecological actions to take at home or at work, financial aid programs encouraging a more responsible lifestyle, outdoor advertising, conferences and events for the whole family.”
Two events will take place
● Tendre vers le zéro déchet (Moving towards zero waste) with Mélissa de la Fontaine, in French, Saturday, February 11, at 2 p.m. at the Bibliothèque du Boisé on Thimens Blvd. Registration online at montreal.ca/en/saint-laurent
Je mange de façon durable (I eat in a sustainable way) with Jour de la Terre, in French, Tuesday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m., online Registration online at montreal.ca/en/saint-laurent.
“This strategy is part of Saint-Laurent’s 2021-2030 Climate emergency plan, adopted a year ago, which aims to give concrete expression to the St. Laurent administration’s desire to take action in the fight against climate change, the reduction of greenhouse gases and the protection of biodiversity over the next 10 years,” says the borough statement.
