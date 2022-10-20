St. Laurent, Jacques-Cartier MNAs welcome new son

St. Laurent MNA Marwah Rizqy and Jacques-Cartier MNA Greg Kelley welcomed their newborn son Thursday.
Rizqy was eight months pregnant during her recent provincial election campaign. She handily won re-election for the Liberals.
"Pure happiness, thank you life!" Rizqy wrote on Twitter. "And I present to you Gabriel Kelley. A little in a hurry like his mother, but as calm as his father…for now."
A little more than a week ago, Rizqy appeared and spoke at the 30th anniversary celebration of bioMerieux in Canada, held at the company's St. Laurent headquarters.
