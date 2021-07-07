St. Laurent installed 10,100 LED street lamps in last six years

St. Laurent announced that it has installed 10,100 LEDs (light-emitting diodes) street lamps in the last six years, amounting to about 90 percent of the total.
A borough statement says LED lamps, as opposed to the older HPS (high-pressure sodium) type, have the advantages of a 50 percent savings on energy costs, a 55 percent saving on maintenance costs "improved visibility and reduced light pollution."
"This work was carried out as part of several three-year capital investment programs established by the City of Montreal and the Borough of St. Laurent, which were followed by St. Laurent's 10-year capital investment program for 2021-2030.
Mayor Alan DeSousa said St. Laurent has been a "sustainable municipal territory since 2019, [and it] integrates sustainable development and environmental protection into all its decisions.
"The replacement of thousands of our street lamps with LEDs will help significantly improve energy efficiency along our roads. We are already seeing significant benefits in terms of energy savings. Once again, we are investing to implement innovative, concrete solutions to fight the climate emergency."
The borough statement says that added advantages of LED lamps for the borough and the city include "knowing the actual electricity consumption, efficiently managing inventory, being able to immediately take action in case a lamp breaks or malfunctions, detecting copper wire thefts,and quickly adjusting lighting intensity, as needed."
St. Laurent's project was part of a larger-scale, $110 million City of Montreal program to replace all 132,000 street lamps in its 19 boroughs with LEDs.
In St. Laurent, the first phase was the "replacement of 2,100 street lamps by Hydro-Québec on its own poles, under the supervision of the borough. This work began in 2014 and was completed in 2019. A total investment of $4.03 million in all—$630,000 contributed by St. Laurent, $2.4 million by the City of Montreal and $1 million by Hydro-Québec."
The second phase was the "replacement of 8,000 street lamps on St. Laurent's major arteries and local roads, carried out by the City of Montreal, mainly in 2017 and 2018. An investment of $7.5 million on the part of the City of Montreal."
This project "corresponds to the objectives of St. Laurent's 2016-2020 local greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan (corporate component), particularly aimed at cutting down on electricity consumption for street lighting."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.