Three high school girls' basketball team coaches from École Secondaire Saint-Laurent in the St. Laurent have been arrested and appeared in court in relation to alleged sexual offences against two minors that took place for nearly 10 years, reports say.
The SPVM told the media they are looking for other potential victims.
"Since many underage girls have been members of the sports teams to which the three men are linked over the years, investigators have reason to believe that other young girls may have been victims of similar acts from 2005 to the present,” the SPVM told the media. Victims can call the SPVM's sexual assault unit at 514-280-8502 or visit a local police station. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Info-Crime Montréal at 514-393-1133 or use infocrimemontreal.ca.
Those arrested are Robert Luu, 31, Charles-Xavier Boislard, 43, and Daniel Lacasse, 43. Boislard is accused of, in his position as a person of authority, sexual touching, sexual assault and sexual exploitation involving someone under 16 between 2008 and 2010. Lacasse is accused of one count of sexual touching regarding the same minor, between 2010 and 2012. Luu is facing two counts of sexual touching and one count of sexual assault, on another minor, between 2014 and 2017.
Reports say Boislard was released on bail, and he is required not to be in contact with his fellow accused, the alleged victims, school staff or any minor. He will return to court March 24.
