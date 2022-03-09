There are 1,000 new housing units in St. Laurent, says the 2021 Advisory Committee on Planning (ACP) report, which was presented at the March 1 borough council meeting and read by Councillor Jacques Cohen.
Also last year, many projects striving for LEED certification were approved by St. Laurent.
"In the residential component, the committee favourably recommended several multi-family, row-style, bi-family, free standing, insulated and mixed housing projects, for a total of 1,084 housing units," a borough statement points out. "All the multi-family housing projects were striving for LEED Silver certification. It also approved the construction of 11 new single-family homes in Nouveau Saint-Laurent and processed 82 applications for exterior extensions or alterations to single-family homes in the community."
And for the business component, there were two new commercial buildings also striving for LEED Silver certification, including the LIXI hotel complex at 4335-4555 Côte-Vertu, "where the two buildings in Phase 1 will house a total of 374 rooms; and an Esso station with aconvenience store, located at 6155 Henri-Bourassa near Toupin, "which has a green roof, marking a first in Canada."
For the industrial component, the committee approved extension and construction projects involving buildings striving for LEED Silver certification, including the VSL Logistics Hub at 1585 Beaulac and Thimens, which "covers a surface area of 22,780 m² and plans for the addition of 108 trees"; Franklin Empire at 4605 Poirier, "covering a surface area of 12,900 m2, which will be part of the Ericsson complex" and "includes the creation of biodiversity corridors and layouts conducive to walking and active links" and, as well, "the planting of 185 trees and installation of rooftop solar panels;" and Grifols biopharma at 2911 Marie-Curie, which "aims at an expansion of close to 14,000 m2 of industrial structures built in 2017 by Green Cross Biotherapeutics for its albumin and immunoglobulin production laboratory.
"The new owner will make an investment of more than $72 million to achieve plasma production autonomy for all of North America. No parking facilities will be added to maximize the preservation of the existing woodlands on the site, and planting allowed for the addition of 62 new ornamental trees."
The borough statement adds that for the institutional component, the committee "approved two school expansion projects and six repair projects for existing buildings, and the space layout for indoor games.
"Schoolyard development projects fall under a process to improve outdoor sports activities thanks to a special measure introduced by the ministère de l’Éducation du Québec allocated to the enhancement of primary school yards in 2020-2021."
More specifically, "Le Sommet and Manoogian schools tabled expansion projects, Enfant-Soleil, Henri-Beaulieu and Bois-Franc-Aquarelle schools tabled outdoor development projects; Beauséjour and Les Enfants-du-Monde schools tabled building repair projects; and École Laurentides tabled a repair and outdoor development project.
