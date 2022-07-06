The 2021 financial report for St. Laurent says the borough had a $5,158,000 surplus by the end of that year, even with difficulties brought on by the COVID pandemic.
"The budget allocation for 2021 was $73,688,100 for expenses," the report says. "This corresponded to a budgetary envelope of $54,605,700 allocated by Montreal plus local tax totalling $13,896,200, income of $4,842,000 and a surplus allocation of $344,200.
"As was the case in 2020, in 2021 the pandemic caused a loss of income of $1.8 million with the closure of several facilities. Nonetheless, St. Laurent was able to report a surplus of $5,158,000. This was generated primarily by savings on expenses due to the lockdown, by the sound management of expenses related to the pandemic, and the economic environment."
Mayor Alan DeSousa stated that in 2021, "our administration was marked by numerous challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these constraints, St. Laurent succeeded in maintaining essential services without losing sight of its main priorities with the adoption, for example, of a strategic plan and a climate emergency plan, all while responsibly managing its resources."
Some other facts in the report:
• There were "1,084 housing units approved by the Advisory Committee on Planning, nearly all of which are striving for LEED Silver certification."
● There was "$4.4 million invested in the repairs of the streets, sidewalks and curbs, including $3.2 million by St. Laurent and $1.2 million by Montreal."
● There was "$254.7 million in total value of construction permits awarded, including $122.5 million for new homes."
● "The installation of 45 solar panels on the Borough Hall roof. The annual corresponding reduction GHG is equivalent to driving 40 vehicles."
● The rollout, at the intersection of Cavendish and Poirier boulevards, of the first phase of work on the Biodiversity Corridor, which will transform industrial, commercial and residential areas that are prone to heat islands."
● Financial support totalling $242,819 distributed among 13 agencies for projects responding, among other things, to the priorities identified by St. Laurent in its Plan d’action intégré en développement social in relation to the Fonds québécois d’initiatives sociales under the Ministère du Travail, de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale.
