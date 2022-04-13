The St. Laurent borough has received $999,610.98 from the Quebec Environment ministry to "to restore and create wetlands and bodies of water" in Marcel Laurin Park.
"Our government is redoubling its efforts regarding environmental matters in Montreal," stated Chantal Rouleau, Minister responsible for the Metropolis and the Montreal Region. "Whether we are talking about public transit, soil decontamination or electrification of transportation, we have a number of major projects that will help us reach our environmental targets. With the funds announced today, we are reiterating our commitment to protect wetlands and biodiversity. Montreal region residents will be able to continue enjoying one of the city's green jewels, while respecting the environment."
Mayor Alan DeSousa welcomed the "substantial funding to protect one of our green treasures in St. Laurent.
"This financial assistance will also bolster the efforts already made since 2005 to protect this woodland, the only municipal conservation park in Montreal, which is located in the heart of our biodiversity corridor project in St. Laurent. Protecting biodiversity is moreover one of the priorities of our 2021-2030 climate emergency plan adopted last November."
More specifically, the financial assistance is for the "Restoration and creation of wetlands and bodies of water in Parc Marcel-Laurin woodland – For a green and blue natural environment" project, submitted to the Environment ministry's program "to restore and create wetlands and bodies of water. This program is part of the implementation of the Québec government's Act respecting the conservation of wetlands and bodies of water, adopted in June 2017."
The borough statement says the financial assistance is "making it possible to support concrete and structuring projects to restore or create the natural ecological dynamics of the ecosystems concerned. In St. Laurent, the funding will be used, in particular, to hire a research officer specializing in ecological restoration, for a three-year period."
The park is 15.97 hectares and includes "forest, treed wasteland, treed swamp, field, marsh and shrubby wasteland. The wetlands that make up this area are protected by the Environment Quality Act.
"The St. Laurent project aims to restore the swamps, marshes and creek in order to ensure their ecological integrity, while creating water connectivity between them. It will help control invasive species such as reed and ultimately restore these wetlands and bodies of water and help attract such urban biodiversity as waterfowl and green frogs. This project will also increase the ecosystem services provided by nature, such as the filtration and retention of stormwater as well as the resilience of the territory to climate change."
