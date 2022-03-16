The borough of St. Laurent announced that it has created two new financial assistance programs for residents to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
They include:
● "Financial assistance for the use of fuel-free landscaping equipment.
"In order to encourage the use of fuel-free landscaping equipment, whether electric, battery-powered or manual, residents may receive a before-tax refund of up to $200, equivalent to 50 percent of the total bill for the purchase of an environmentally-friendly lawn mower, lawn edger, leaf blower or snow blower," says the borough statement. "To dispose of old fuel-powered equipment in a responsible way, just drop it off at any time at the Écocentre Saint-Laurent located at 3535 Sartelon, H4R 1E6."
● "Financial assistance for the use of environmentally- friendly household equipment."
"St. Laurent also encourages residents to purchase environmentally-friendly household equipment for inside or outside their home. Eligible products include backyard composters, worm composters, electronic thermostats, light dimmers, motion sensors, LED light bulbs, caulking for doors, windows and roofs as well as solar panels and lamps. Residents will receive a refund of 50 percent of the total bill for the equipment, up to a maximum of $125 before tax."
The borough statement adds the these programs are "in addition to those adopted last fall for sustainable personal hygiene products, including baby diapers and emergency preparedness kits.
"Available to all residents, these financial assistance programs meet the objectives of St. Laurent's 2021-2030 Climate emergency plan (PUC), which aims to implement initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions produced on St. Laurent territory and increase the community's resilience to climate change."
(1) comment
The mayor of Saint Laurent should find a way of cutting taxes and expenses, that would be very helpful
