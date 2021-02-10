St. Laurent Féerie d'hiver virtual this year

The annual St. Laurent winter carnival, called the Féerie d'hiver, will be taking place totally online from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Feb. 14, because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"Cooking, arts and crafts, cardio and dance workshops―all free of charge―will be offered upon registration and broadcast on the Zoom platform or on Facebook," says a borough announcement. "During this special day, youngsters and grown-ups will have the chance to be active, develop their creativity or their cooking talents, right in the comfort of their own home."
Mayor Alan DeSousa said the "Direction de la Culture, des Sports, des Loisirs et du Développement social has once again demonstrated its daring spirit and expertise in spite of the pandemic situation.
"The team has put together quality programming that will delight youngsters and adults alike," he added. "To celebrate Valentine's Day, I invite families to share a pleasant moment in front of the screen, during this traditional winter event we call the Féerie d'hiver."
The online activities include:
• Cooking workshop: 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., 11:15 a.m. - noon, 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m., 1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m., 4:15 p.m. - 5 p.m.
• Dance workshop: 10:15 a.m. - 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m., 12:45 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m. - 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m. - 5:15 p.m.
• Arts and crafts workshop: 10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., noon - 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
• Storytelling: 10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m., 1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m., 3 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
• Outdoor cardio: 10 a.m. - 10:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m. - 1:15 p.m. and 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.
• Mini-circus show: 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m., 2 p.m. - 2:45 p.m. and 3 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.
To participate, register at loisirs.montreal.ca.
"For a detailed schedule of the Féerie d'hiver 2021, download the Saint-Laurent mobile app, available on Google Play or in the App Store," says the borough advisory.
