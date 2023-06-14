St. Laurent ended 2022 with $2.47 million surplus

St. Laurent had a $2,473,600 surplus at the end of 2022, says Mayor Alan DeSousa's latest financial report, released at the June 6 council meeting.
As well, in terms of revenues, the budgetary envelope from Montreal for that year was $56 million, local tax brought in $14,283,000, income from local sources accounted for $3.6 million and the surplus allocation was $521,000. The total allotment and local income was $74,493,300.
Expenses totalled $72 million, including nearly $10.4 million for general administration, $1.1 million for public security, $17.7 million for transit, almost $5.6 million for landscaping, urban planning and development and nearly $29 million for recreation and culture.
"In 2022, our administration experienced a year marked by the gradual resumption of services, while our teams faced constraints including a labour shortage, economic increases and supply-chain problems," DeSousa said. "It succeeded in surmounting these challenges, completing nearly all its priority projects slated for 2022."
Along with the actual numbers, DeSousa presented a review of the year's achievements in the various aspects of municipal administration. They included:
• The finalization of work at Maison Robert-Bélanger;
• The installation of six digital information stations;
• Bylaw amendments "permitting the opening of microbreweries and microdistilleries in select zones, and the installation of solar shingles and tiles on sloped roofs."
• The launch "of the first edition of Garden Month in May and the Mon jardin écolo contest."
• The introduction of organic waste collection at 204 buildings with nine to 20 housing units, 88 businesses and 12 schools."
• The launch of new subsidy programs "to encourage the use of fuel-free landscaping equipment and eco-friendly household appliances."
• The reopening of the Raymond-Bourque Arena "with many improvements in terms of safety, universal access and energy performance."
DeSousa also mentioned the 54,175 persons served by the Citizens' Office, "the 497 housing units, most of which are striving for LEED Silver certification, approved by the Advisory Committee on Planning; the 1,055 new trees planted; the value of construction permits awarded totalling $362.7 million; and the $5.2 million invested in the repair of roadways, sidewalks and curbs, and the installation of geometric designs by Montreal and St. Laurent."
