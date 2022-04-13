St. Laurent council amended its zoning bylaw April 5 to allow for the installation and regulation of solar shingles or solar thermal and photovoltaic panels on sloped roofs.
This initiative "is intended to respond to the challenges of the green transition by promoting alternative energies within the framework of St. Laurent's 2021-2030 Climate Emergency Plan adopted last fall," says a borough statement. "This plan is designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions produced on St. Laurent territory and increase the community's resilience to climate change. In addition, this new bylaw aims to harmoniously integrate these devices into the urban environment, i.e. while protecting the built environment."
"After setting an example with our green buildings and our borough hall featuring 45 solar panels, we are proud to make available to our residents the same opportunity for innovative, concrete solutions to combat the climate emergency," said Mayor Alan DeSousa. "Alternative energy production devices, such as solar panels on sloping roofs, are undoubtedly all part of this. But with this new bylaw, we are also concerned about preserving the architectural harmony of our territory, renowned for its rich history."
The borough statement points out that the installation of solar panels on flat roofs "has already been authorized since 2015.
"From now on, solar thermal and photovoltaic panels may be installed on sloping roofs in general. The only exceptions are roofs on buildings of heritage and architectural interest. This solar equipment may not be erected on a structure that is independent or detached from the building, nor require cutting down one or more trees."
As well, "in all cases, the installations must meet certain objectives and criteria, such as reducing the visual impact from the street, while helping to protect the architectural integrity of the building and its installations maintaining the harmony of the built environment between each dwelling unit so as to ensure continuity of the overall character using sustainable, quality materials. Some applications may also be subject to a sunlight study, such as those with multi-sided buildings visible from the public road."
