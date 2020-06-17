St. Laurent details $100,000 donation to local groups

The borough of St. Laurent has provided details of a $100,000 donation approved at the May council meeting and directed mainly toward food security and needy families via 12 organizations in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
The donation to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund, points out a borough announcement, "consists of $50,000 from the borough and $50,000 from the Caisse Desjardins de Bordeaux-Cartierville-Saint-Laurent."
Of the total donation:
• Food security makes up 40 percent, and the supported organizations include CEJFI, InTerreArt, the YMCA and FAREHD Canada.
• Help for families and youngsters make up 23.4 percent, and the supported organizations include Au coeur de l’enfance, CARI Saint-Laurent, Centre l’Unité and Maison des familles.
• Aid for isolation and psychological distress makes up 16.2 percent, and the supported organizations include Centre AMAL and ENFAM.
• Aid for homelessness makes up 13.5 percent, and the organization supported is Ressources jeunesse de Saint-Laurent.
• Housing makes up 6.9 percent and the supported organization is Comité logement de Saint-Laurent.
"It's almost three months now since the health crisis began in Quebec," says Mayor Alan DeSousa. "Despite the gradual resumption of economic and educational activities and the gradual reopening of some of our facilities, many residents are suffering and are still in need. We hope, in this way, to help the selected organizations quickly take concrete action with our residents who are faced with the most difficult circumstances."
Stéphane Lavoie, General Manager of the Caisse Desjardins de Bordeaux-Cartierville-Saint-Laurent, said that it is "thanks to the trust and confidence of our members that we have been able to contribute to this fund and help people who may be our neighbours, our friends or our family. A big thank-you to all the local participants who are working so very hard to help local organizations and residents in our community."
The borough announcement says that in St. Laurent, "a COVID-19 crisis cell was set up to support the community, with several participants on the front lines to respond to the distress of the vulnerable population. This cell is made up of the CIUSSS du Nord-de-l’Île-de-Montréal, the Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys, the Comité des organismes sociaux de Saint-Laurent (COSSL) and the Borough of Saint-Laurent."
The 12 organizations receiving funds "were selected by the crisis cell, which was joined by a representative of the Caisse Desjardins de Bordeaux-Cartierville-Saint-Laurent."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.