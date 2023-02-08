It's a letdown for some, a boon for others, but still no real solution for the big challenge of engaging a new generation in public life, says Vana Nazarian.
The Saint-Laurent city councillor for Côte-de-Liesse says last spring’s proposal in a motion by Montreal North Borough Mayor Christine Black asking the Plante administration to consider changing the schedule of city council meetings to forge a better work- family life balance for elected officials should have been adopted.
Nazarian and her opposition colleagues suggested starting Monday council meetings earlier, that is, 9 a.m. as per a regular workday. Meetings would end earlier without reducing hours devoted to council business, including public question period. “If we want to attract a more diverse group of people to public life,” Nazarian told The Suburban this week, “we have to be more accommodating.” Currently, meetings run from 1-5 p.m. and 7-10 p.m., resuming at 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
The administration rejected the proposed changes, announcing its response last month: shortening council meetings by ending 30 minutes earlier on Monday night and starting 30 minutes earlier on Tuesdays, subtracted minutes coming from dinner breaks.
Nazarian said it’s something, but far from ideal and remains hard on family life. She should know, having been one of 34 women among 65 members elected in the last election, and delivering her baby two days before election day. As it stands, she must rush home from late-night downtown council meetings to feed her child and prepare for the next day, often working until 3 a.m. and returning downtown for the next session.
There are people who work at tougher jobs and more grueling hours, for sure, but she says the point is about bringing in new voices, reflective of modern Montreal. “If we want people with young children, if we want to truly represent the population, then we need to make this a job they want to do. Are we doing it this way just because that's the way it's always been done? It's 2023. There's got to be a way to do this better,” she says, adding “the whole working world” has discovered new ways of operating with new schedules, technology and flexibility.
Nazarian says it simply requires political will. During January’s council debate she said “changing to start earlier is a progressive move,” and choosing “the right side of history… Changing hours is not just for us, but changes the way of doing things, to give a chance to all those who dream of the Montreal of tomorrow.”
Montreal executive committee member Robert Beaudry told opposition members not to dismiss the 30-minute change, as it “not only saves time for elected officials but for the civil service as well.” To start early Monday instead of at 1 p.m. said Beaudry, means bureaucrats and elected officials have to be mobilized on Sunday, “when they're spending time with family,” and “it adds a rush day to prepare lunches and get children off to school… We have precious moments on Monday that contribute to a work-family balance,” he said, but conceded that “no matter what proposal we offer it will not respond to all needs and individual situations.”
Nazarian says there was no real compromise. “Okay, they didn't want to do it at 9 a.m. but they could have started at 10 or 10:30? It wasn't even an option. It wasn't even a conversation.”
