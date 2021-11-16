St. Laurent councillor Aref Salem is new leader of Ensemble Montréal

Longtime St. Laurent councillor Aref Salem, who was recently re-elected to the borough council, has been named the new interim leader of Ensemble Montréal for the next three years.
“We have a lot of challenges ahead of us, and a party to rebuild," Salem said a press conference Tuesday morning, adding that he will work with the Plante administration and "follow it" on such issues as the hiring of 250 new police and her party's promise to not exceed a two percent tax increase.
Salem said his party will also prepare to name a leader for the 2025 municipal election.
Former Ensemble Montréal leader Denis Coderre decided to withdraw from political life after losing the Nov. 7 election to incumbent Valérie Plante.
Salem, who has been on St. Laurent council representing Norman McLaren since 2009, has also been Vice-Chair of Montreal's Transport and Public Works Commission since 2017 and a Member of Montreal's Council Presidency Commission since 2018.
Salem was also a member of Montreal’s Executive Committee, responsible for transport, from 2013 to 2017, and has also been a member of Montreal’s economic and urban development and housing committee from 2009-2013, a member of the Agglomeration Council of Montreal, board member of Stationnement Montreal, Bixi Montreal and the AMT.
