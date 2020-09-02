St. Laurent council passes school year perseverance resolution

St. Laurent has joined in an initiative by Concertation Montréal, which promotes local regional development, by passing a resolution wishing St. Laurent and Montreal students in general a "good start to the school year," in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution was passed at a special Aug. 27 borough council meeting. Concertation Montréal was mobilizing elected officials to pass such a resolution.
According to the borough announcement, the resolution "aims to encourage school perseverance and to highlight the importance of educational success in the very specific context of the global pandemic related to COVID-19."
"Our youngsters have shown great courage and resilience in facing the unprecedented realities of the lockdown," Mayor Alan DeSousa stated. "But it has been almost five months since they have been able to set foot in a school.
"This back-to-school season is therefore even more important than the other years to give our youngsters—and society as a whole—a new lease on life. Young people are the future of our community, and the future of our society will one day be in their hands. This return to school is therefore of the utmost importance. No young person should be left out, as school perseverance and educational success are the keys to their development and to our future. On behalf of St. Laurent council, I would like to wish all the young people on our territory—and in Montreal as a whole—a very wonderful new school year."
The borough is also reminding the community that it is "still absolutely necessary to follow the public health rules in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic;" and, along with the police, Marguerite-Bourgeoys School Board and English Montreal School Board, is "participating in the back-to-school committee to ensure the highest level of road safety around the schools and to make motorists aware of the risks of accidents."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.