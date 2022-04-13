St. Laurent council adopts 111 priority projects for 2022

St. Laurent borough council adopted 111 priority projects for this year at its April 5 council meeting, based on its 2022-2025 Strategic Plan adopted in September 2021.
"Following the adoption of our major strategic orientations last fall, which were the outcome of a process of reflection, analysis and consultation with community partners, employees and residents of St. Laurent, we are moving into action this year with these 100 or so priority projects," Mayor Alan DeSousa said. "I encourage all local stakeholders to help us achieve them so we can continue to build an inclusive, innovative and responsible community."
Some details:
• There are 48 projects dealing with the environment and implementation of the first phase of the 2021-2030 climate emergency plan," to "reduce reduce greenhouse gas emissions produced on St. Laurent territory, both by St. Laurent’s administration and by residents, institutions, commercial establishments and industrial firms."
The 48 projects include "optimizing the energy performance of certain municipal buildings to restoring several wooded areas (Marcel-Laurin and Guillaume-Bruneau parks) as well as implementing the organic waste collection in buildings with nine to 20 units, in addition to financial assistance programs for the purchase of environmentally-friendly equipment."
• Nineteen projects aim to provide an inclusive living environment for St. Laurent's 100,000-plus highly diverse population.
The plans involve developing "a public consultation process and establishing a governance framework. It also plans to analyze the hard-to-reach, vulnerable and cultural communities. And lastly, it wants to organize activities aimed at integrating newcomers and to carry out the first stages of planning for the construction of the Jules Poitras community and school hub."
• Fifteen projects involve the urban fabric, "to aim for sustainable urban development of the territory, which is not only environmentally-friendly, but also allows for economic and social development to create neighbourhoods that meet the changing needs of the community.
"There are plans to develop transit-oriented development (TOD) and people-oriented development (POD) neighbourhoods in the area of the borough's outer limits. In the Bois-Franc area, a special TOD planning program is slated for this year. St. Laurent also intends to contribute to the development of an economic vision for the Côte de Liesse sector, where one of St. Laurent's five REM stations will soon be located."
• Fifteen projects involve sustainable mobility, to create "more resilient, welcoming cities.
"St. Laurent will inevitably continue to contribute to major public transit projects, such as the REM, those of the STM, or the development of the BIXI and Communauto station networks on its territory. However, a number of projects will also consolidate the bicycle and pedestrian networks, such as the Poirier/Cohen/Bois-Franc cycling path. In addition, a committee of partners on road and urban safety is to be set up."
• Fourteen projects involve a "responsible economy," achieving an economic recovery, including Excellence industrielle Saint-Laurent.
"A special effort will be made to encourage the hiring of local workers, notably by developing various forms of networking between employers and job seekers. The transition to digital operations remains a priority as well — no less than 100 companies will be supported this year, including with automation and robotization. A proposal has moreover been submitted to set up an innovation zone for innovative manufacturing. St. Laurent's administration will also continue working with Quartier D to diversify commercial activities along Décarie."
