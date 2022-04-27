After a winter pause, Transports Québec has announced the resumption of repairs on the Côte-Vertu overpasses above Highway 40. From the morning of Monday, May 2, only one lane will be available in each direction on the overpasses until fall. Traffic will be managed by temporary traffic lights.
Although, in general, the construction site configuration will allow the three lanes of Autoroute 40 to be maintained in each direction and the overpasses will remain open on weekdays, major obstructions will be required to carry out the work, including partial or complete closings in the evening, at night or on weekends of Côte-Vertu, Highway 40 service roads and Highway 40.
More announcements will be made as work progresses, especially during long-term complete closures, when detours will be marked with temporary signs.
