A status report tabled at the Feb. 7 St. Laurent council meeting says nearly 90 percent of the borough's 100 2022 priority projects were completed or were still in progress by the end of the year, a year after the adoption of its Strategic Plan.
"Our teams have worked very hard to complete almost all of the projects presented at the beginning of last year, while maintaining their respective recurring operations," Mayor Alan DeSousa told the council meeting. "Thanks to their efforts, our residents are benefiting from major improvements related to the five focuses of our strategic plan for a greener, healthier, more inclusive, attractive and innovative community."
One focus was the environment and implementation of the borough's Climate Emergency Plan, which involved "implementing the first phase of the 2021-2030 Climate Emergency Plan adopted in the fall of 2021.
"This plan aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, protect biodiversity and increase the community's resilience to climate change."
The result was:
• "Optimization of the energy performance of certain municipal buildings, such as the [Raymond-Bourque Arena], the [borough hall] and Parc Noel-Sud chalet."
• "Financial assistance programs for the purchase of household appliances, fuel-free landscaping equipment and environmentally- responsible hygiene products
• The implementation "of an organic waste collection in buildings with nine-20 units."
• Assistance for businesses in "developing and carrying out their sustainable development plan."
• "An inventory of wild life and plant life in natural environments."
• The planting of 200 trees.
The second focus was an inclusive living environment, including "collaborative and inclusive projects to bring people ... to create social cohesion and build an engaged community."
The results included:
• "Training personnel in gender and intersectional analysis."
• "Developing a public participation governance framework."
• "Consultations with residents for a Cultural Neighbourhood."
• An Au coeur du changement at École Édouard-Laurin mural.
The third focus was an urban fabric, in which "various projects were identified with the objective of aiming for sustainable urban development of the territory, both respectful of the environment and allowing for economic and social development in order to create neighbourhoods that meet the changing needs of the community.
The results were:
• The creation of a strategy to "ensure a good distribution of the social and affordable housing supply."
• The development of plans for "transit-oriented development and people-oriented development neighbourhoods in the so-called gateway area of the territory."
• "Contributing toward developing an economic vision for the Côte-de-Liesse sector."
The fourth focus was sustainable mobility, including the improvement of "access to public transit and active transportation, while expanding safe mobility, in addition to contributing to such major public transportation projects as the REM, those of the STM, or the development of the networks of BIXI and Communauto stations on its territory."
The result was:
• "Completing and ensuring the safety of several bicycle paths, such as the cycling connection at the Ste. Croix and Du Collège intersection."
• "Developing a guide for greening traffic- and speed-reduction facilities."
• "Carrying out reconfigurations to improve the safety and efficiency of pedestrian travel."
• "Optimizing parking regulations on public property."
The fifth focus was a responsible economy, for which "some 15 projects were identified, particularly in the areas of local hiring and providing assistance to businesses for more responsible processes."
In this category, the borough:
• "Assisted 100 businesses in transitioning to digital technology, automation and robotization."
• "Analyzed the possibility of offering public access Internet connection sites, with or without equipment."
New projects for 2023 will soon be revealed.
