St. Laurent council passed a motion at last week's public meeting to take part in the City of Montreal's commitment to "carry out 15 concrete actions for the preservation of species diversity and ecosystems within the United Nations’ COP15 on biodiversity" the event being held here until Dec. 19.
The actions presented by Montreal include protecting green space, reducing pesticide use by at least 66 percent and working toward the elimination of plastic waste, amongst others.
The motion is reiterating the borough's vow to "reduce threats to biodiversity, to share the benefits of biodiversity and to implement solutions in terms of governance, management and education."
St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa spoke Dec. 8 at COP15 at the ICLEI-Québec-Montréal pavilion, presenting the "biodiversity-related strategies developed by St. Laurent—for governance, planning, education and participation of residents.
"Since the early 2000s, St. Laurent has been taking biodiversity into account in all of its decisions and projects, both internally and externally, and has given itself the means to take action," DeSousa says. "By supporting the pledge made by Montreal and by many other cities around the world at COP15, we are continuing our vital mobilization to protect biodiversity on our territory. As shown by the example of the St. Laurent Biodiversity Corridor, we are focusing on a vision, responsible planning, human and financial resources and, above all, on governance involving all stakeholders. As Jacques Cousteau, the famous oceanographer, once said, 'We protect what we love, and we love what we know.' So this means raising awareness and educating all the stakeholders on the territory and involving residents, in particular, to achieve tangible objectives. We can and must do even better."
More specifically, St. Laurent is "increasing the number of initiatives aimed not only at protecting biodiversity on its territory, but also at reducing greenhouse gases and adapting to climate change. Several innovative projects have been developed, giving St. Laurent a solid reputation as a leader in the field of sustainable development in Québec."
As well, says a borough statement:
• "In 2015, the borough signed an agreement to collaborate with the Secretariat of the Convention on Biological Diversity to promote their common vision on urban biodiversity. This agreement also aimed at exchanging expertise as well as developing joint activities and information tools.
• "In 2006, a process to restore Parc Marcel-Laurin woodland, in collaboration with the Greater Montreal Ecological Committee, led to its inclusion in a directory of natural environments—the Répertoire des milieux naturels protégés de l'agglomération de Montréal—in 2010.
• "St. Laurent was the first borough in Montreal to adopt an urban forestry plan in 2009, which included a component to promote biodiversity. As a result, the number of different tree species planted annually has increased from 6 to 58 and the planting of more than 10,000 large trees since 2008 will be celebrated in 2021.
• "Since 2013, St. Laurent has celebrated Biodiversity Day every year to inform its residents and raise their awareness about the importance of protecting urban nature. This begins, in fact, at an early age, which is why St. Laurent launched the Mon école écolo program in 2004.
• "In 2017, St. Laurent became the first monarch-friendly borough in Montréal, within the program of the Commission for Environmental Cooperation, involving Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2019, St. Laurent was the first Quebec municipality to obtain 'Bee Friendly City' certification awarded by the Canadian organization Bee City Canada.
