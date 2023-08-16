St. Laurent calls for tree compensation from REM construction

St. Laurent council passed a resolution at its August public meeting calling on the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec Infra (CDPQ Infra) to stick to its promise to compensate the borough for trees cut down in the process of completing the light rail REM in the area.
The REM will have five stations in St. Laurent, amongst them Bois-Franc on the border with Cartierville and Marie-Curie in the Technoparc.
The council's resolution "also calls for compensation equivalent to the number of trees actually cut down as well as the canopy area."
Mayor Alan DeSousa said that "in a context of climate crisis, it’s all the more important to conserve and enhance our natural environments, which have benefits beyond compare, both for our community and for the world as a whole.
"It is unthinkable that the CDPQ Infra should fail to keep its promise on St. Laurent territory in this regard and not contribute toward making the huge REM project an initiative that cares about the environment and the populations it intends to serve. We will be very vigilant to ensure that our objectives of sustainable development and protection of biodiversity are taken into account on our territory."
A borough statement pointed out that CDPQ Infra is "proposing to plant only 960 trees—corresponding to a surface area of 10,000 square metres—as compensation for the 14,000 trees (54,000 square metres) for which it is actually responsible, according to St. Laurent's Administration.
"This administration notes that the REM project, with its five stations in St. Laurent, has resulted in even more trees being cut down than expected on St. Laurent territory: Over 30,000 public and private trees have been cut down in St. Laurent—an amount that is equivalent to nearly 70,000 square metres of natural wooded areas and rows of trees."
The council says that despite the borough's tree planting efforts in the past 15 years, "the construction of the REM is leading not only to a loss of canopy, but also to the fragmentation and destruction of natural environments and wildlife habitats on St. Laurent territory. Yet it takes a number of years before the natural environments created by the newly planted trees can provide ecosystem services similar to those offered by the environments that were destroyed.
"This is why St. Laurent, a sustainable municipal territory, adopted an initial resolution in October 2018—as soon as the REM construction site got under way—in favour of compensation for the loss of natural environments and ecological connectivity as well as the replacement of trees that had been cut down. In particular, it called on CDPQ Infra to provide—on public and private land—for compensation in proportion to the state and timing of the tree removals."
The borough says its requests are "in line with the 2021-2030 Climate Emergency Plan adopted by St. Laurent, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent between now and 2030, to protect biodiversity and to prepare for climate change.
"These requests also follow regional and local conservation objectives that have been revised upwards, such as the commitment made by the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal at the 15th Conference of the parties held in Montreal in 2022 to protect 30 percent of natural environments in Greater Montreal by 2023, or that of the City of Montreal's Climate Plan, which is aiming for targets carbon neutrality by 2050."
