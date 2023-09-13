St. Laurent council passed a resolution at its Sept. 5 meeting calling on the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec Infra (CDPQ Infra) to "take and implement concrete measures and actions to reduce the anticipated impact of noise from the operations of the REM (REM) throughout the borough"
This follows similar resolutions passed by the Town of Mount Royal, which will also have REM stations in or close to the town, Montreal West in support of TMR, and other municipalities.
St. Laurent borough council is "urging CDPQ Infra to ensure that it keeps the promises it made in a letter it sent in December 2020, particularly with regard to the length of the noise barrier, which had been presented in October of that year.
Mayor Alan DeSousa said that St. Laurent is "very determined to preserve a friendly, quality living environment for its residents.
"The REM is a major public transit project and must not be carried out at the expense of the communities it intends to serve. That's why, as we did last month for the trees, we're urging CDPQ Infra to keep its promises regarding the noise exposure of the sections of our borough that the REM will be crossing through. The peace and quiet of our neighbourhoods is one of our key sustainable development objectives to ensure a peaceful and harmonious everyday life for our community."
The borough statement pointed out that St. Laurent will have five REM stations, four of which will be in operation by the end of 2024 and that "three of these five stations are located in residential areas, and almost 5.5 km of the REM route run alongside residential neighbourhoods.
"Right from the start of the project, borough council voiced its concerns about the noise anticipated from the very frequent passing of REM cars. When CDPQ Infra presented noise mitigation measures in October 2020 solely for the section between Montpellier and du Ruisseau stations, borough council sent it a letter the following month stating that these measures did not seem sufficient."
The borough letter also laid out other expectations, including "take into consideration the ridership on REM cars during peak hours and consider using four cars instead of two for acoustic modulation; extend the acoustic wall to include more homes along the section; include greenery on the noise barrier in order to better integrate it into the urban landscape" and "as soon as possible, plan a meeting for a presentation on the sections beyond the Ruisseau station.
"CDPQ Infra then agreed in December 2020 to take all necessary measures to comply with the standards in the borough's bylaws and to preserve nearby residents' noise exposure. However, since then, the length of the noise barrier presented in October 2020 has been reduced, and CDPQ has made no other adjustments. Moreover, almost three years later, no presentation or information has been shared with borough council for the other sections of the REM located on borough territory, despite the fact that the noise impacts caused by the REM in other areas of the city of Montreal have triggered strong reactions."
