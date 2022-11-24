The SPVM's arson squad is investigating after a small fire broke out at a business in St. Laurent at around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, and a Molotov cocktail was found.
The building is located on Montpellier Blvd., in the eastern section of the borough.
Police said the fire caused minimal damage and the window of the business was broken. Firefighters called the SPVM when they discovered the Molotov cocktail. Arson squad investigators are checking the scene and will look at security camera footage.
This latest incident is one of several fires and attempted fires in St. Laurent this year. They include:
• On Nov. 9, a Molotov cocktail was found in the heavily fire damaged Bab Sharqi Syrian restaurant, at Deslauriers and Benjamin-Hudon Streets in St. Laurent.
• In early November, thirteen of 28 car fires took place in two lots. Police were called at 8:40 p.m. Nov. 2 as three cars burned in a lot at Lebeau and Gince Streets, in southeastern St. Laurent. Police were then called at 4:30 a.m. Nov. 3, where 10 cars were burning in a lot at St. Amour and St. François.
• This past July, Montreal police investogatd the suspected arson of a vacant building on Marcel Laurin Blvd. near Laval Road.
• Ilyesse Gorfti, 27, was arrested March 10 by the Arson and Explosives Unit of the SPBVM in connection with a van fire that took place on Valade Street a week earlier.
• Two borough apartment buildings were targeted by arsonists about 1 a.m. Feb 6, but little damage was done, according to reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.