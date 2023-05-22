St. Laurent business attacked for second time in 16 days

The SPVM is investigating, for the second time, a suspected arson attack on Abay Oriental Carpets, a business located at Beaulac near Côte Vertu in the borough of St. Laurent.
At about 6:30 a.m. Monday May 22, several windows were broken at the business and more than one incendiary device was thrown inside. A similar attack took place May 7.
There were no injuries, but there was serious damage as a result of the sprinkler system being activated.
This is the latest in a large number of arson attacks in St. Laurent — these and other attacks in other areas of Montreal are suspected to be linked to organized crime and extortion attempts, including within the city's Arab community.
Project Méche was recently formed by the Sûreté du Québec, the Montreal (SPVM) and Laval (SPL) police departments to fight organized crime in the Montreal and Laval areas, particularly Arab merchants being targeted by members of the same community.
