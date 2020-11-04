St. Laurent buildings recognized for waste reduction

Four municipal buildings in St. Laurent were recognized recently as "waste reduction champions," the borough announced.
The buildings "received high-level certification under Recyc-Québec’s ICI on recycle + program. This recognition attests to the concrete efforts by employees in recent years to support healthy waste management at every establishment."
The first three buildings recognized were the Bibliothèque du Boisé on Thimens Blvd, the Centre des loisirs on Grenet and the Sports Complex on Thimens, all of which "earned Performance + certification.
Each achieved a more than 80 percent score, in terms of a "combination of the recovery rate through reuse, recycling, or composting and the actions taken in terms of waste management."
The borough's Ateliers municipaux (Municipal Workshops) was awarded the highest distinction — Elite certification — corresponding - the highest distinction – for a 90 percent score, and was "the only building in its category to be awarded this certification in Quebec."
“During this Quebec Waste Reduction Week, I am thrilled to share this excellent news," Mayor Alan DeSousa stated. "For years now, the responsible management of waste materials in St. Laurent has been a high-priority issue for our organization. Whether inside our municipal buildings or with respect to our collection services for citizens, we are striving to implement proactive measures that foster reduction at the source, reuse, and recovery. It is important to keep in mind the importance of awareness and education. I would therefore like to applaud the involvement and collective commitment of all employees who are behind this success.”
More specifically, the scores for each of the four buildings were:
• Bibliothèque du Boisé: 82.59%
• Centre des loisirs: 82.85%
• Saint-Laurent Sports Complex: 84.57%
• Ateliers municipaux: 90.14%
