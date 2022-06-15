The second phase of St. Laurent's biodiversity corridor has been among five new projects chosen to benefit from an enhanced Montreal participatory budget, the borough announced.
Seven projects had been chosen by Montreal last September.
The second phase of the project "will be part of the project entitled "Zones nourricières écologiques" ("environmental nutrient zones"), which involves four other boroughs — Ahuntsic-Cartierville, LaSalle, Outremont and Rivière-des-Prairies - Pointe-aux-Trembles," says the borough announcement. "These five new projects will benefit from a $15 million increase in the initial $10-million budget."
Mayor Alan DeSousa said the St. Laurent administration is "very pleased to have obtained this funding from the City of Montreal's participatory budget.
"Protecting biodiversity is one of our priority and strategic objectives as a sustainable municipal territory. With our partners in the other four boroughs involved in this project, we are also contributing toward reconnecting our residents with nature. Our biodiversity corridor—a real green, blue and social infrastructure—will make it possible for St. Laurent residents to get around and have fun there, while cohabiting with nature, in an urban context that was nevertheless a highly asphalted area to begin with."
The borough announcement points out that the environmental nutrient zones project "consists of setting up compact spaces for the cultivation of trees as well as edible and nectar producing plants, using a permaculture approach that favours indigenous plants.
"In St. Laurent, this objective will be integrated into the second phase of the biodiversity corridor. This phase will create a green infrastructure by adding greenery to open areas within Parc Philippe-Laheurte (Cavendish Blvd./Ernest-Hemingway) as well as the right-of-way and median of Cavendish. This will provide an ecological linkage supporting pollinators between Marcel-Laurin Park woodland, the Cavendish - Raymond-Lasnier woodland and Parc Philippe-Laheurte.
The continued development of the biodiversity corridor "is one of St. Laurent's priority projects this year as part of its 2022-2025 strategic plan.
"The primary focus of this plan is to implement the Climate Emergency Plan adopted in November 2021, the third component of which is to protect biodiversity on St. Laurent territory. This will be achieved through numerous projects, including the biodiversity corridor."
The biodiversity corridor is a more than 20-year project and will "cover an area of approximately 450 hectares, passing through industrial, commercial and residential sectors. It will link the existing biodiversity centres in Saint-Laurent, including Parc Marcel-Laurin woodland, Cavendish - Raymond-Lasnier – Beaulac - Poirier woodland, Bois-de-Liesse and Bois-de-Saraguay nature parks and Ruisseau Brook. The corridor has already won two national awards for urban design and landscape architecture."
