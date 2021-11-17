St. Laurent-based company awarded tech contract by Egyptian government

VOTI Detection, a St. Laurent-based Canadian technology company "that develops latest-generation X-ray security systems based on 3D Perspective™ technology, was awarded a multi-unit contract by the Egyptian Ministry of the Interior, the company announced.
The contract is "part of a multi phase project for the Wadi Al-Natroun Correction and Rehabilitation Center, a state of the art prison complex and one of the largest prison complexes in the world today. The Center is affiliated with the Community Protection Sector of the Ministry of Interior. Deliveries on the contract are expected over the next few months."
"This is a very important contract and another critical strategic win for our company," commented Rory Olson, President and CEO of VOTI Detection. "The Egyptian Ministry of Interior as well as a number of additional major Egyptian institutions are long-term customers of VOTI. The fact that the Ministry again chose our systems for this latest multi-phase contract is a strong endorsement of VOTI's competitive superiority when it comes to state of the art technology security scanning systems. We look forward to continuing to build on this important relationship and working closely with the Ministry throughout the next phases of the project."
The Wadi al-Natrun Correction and Rehabilitation Center, a massive complex, was inaugurated Oct. 28. The Egyptian government says that when the new complex is fully operational, 25 percent of the country's prisons will be closed.
