St. Laurent-based CAE raises $1 million to help Montreal community

The St. Laurent-based technology CAE announced that it has raised $1 million as a result of its 2020 CAE-Centraide (United Way) campaign to help the less fortunate in the Greater Montreal area.
The company has raised $1 million for the second year in a row "through employee donations, fundraising activities and a corporate donation." CAE is crediting "participation in mostly virtual activities and the commitment of CAE employees."
"For the last nine months, the pandemic has hit the most vulnerable people especially hard, therefore I am very proud that CAE has collected $1 million to support the Greater Montreal community in which thousands of our employees and their family live and work," stated Marc Parent, President and CEO of CAE. "This achievement is a testament to the exceptional commitment and generosity of CAE employees, who despite the challenges and the new reality they had to adapt to, have continued to support Centraide in the fight against poverty and social exclusion. It demonstrates the strength of our company and its dedication to supporting our community."
CAE and its employees, since 2000, have donated $13.6 million to Centraide of Greater Montreal. The company and Unifor Local 522 have led the campaigns for Centraide.
CAE also helps the community "through donations and sponsorships that mainly support causes in education, civil aviation, defence, security and healthcare. The company also encourages volunteering efforts through its CAE volunteering program, which promotes volunteering and donates to several causes supported by employees."
