St. Laurent-based CAE raises $1 million for Centraide

CAE, the St. Laurent-based high technology company, announced that it has raised $1 million for the third year in a row through this year's CAE-Centraide (United Way) fundraising campaign.
The funds were raised through "employee donations, fundraising activities and a corporate donation."
"Despite the current economic recovery, the impacts of the pandemic may unfortunately be felt by the most vulnerable for a long time, and I am very proud that CAE has once again responded to Centraide's call for solidarity," stated Marc Parent, CAE's president and CEO. "Despite the endurance of the pandemic, the CAE community is ready to support this important cause."
A company statement pointed out that "CAE and Unifor Local 522 have led campaigns for Centraide for many years and have been commended by 10 Centraide Solidaires Awards, which recognize the excellence and outstanding results of their campaigns. Since 2000, CAE and its employees have donated $14.6 million to Centraide of Greater Montreal.
"In addition to Centraide, CAE supports the communities in which it operates through donations and sponsorships that mainly support causes in education, civil aviation, defence, security and healthcare. The company also encourages individual and team volunteering through its CAE volunteering program and donates to several causes supported by employees."
