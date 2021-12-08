St. Laurent-based CAE raises $1 million for Centraide

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High near -7°C. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Intermittent snow or snow showers becoming steadier late. Low -8°C. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected.