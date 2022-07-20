CAE, the major technology company based in St. Laurent, launched a new visual brand identity and logo to "reflect its bold vision for the future, and further support its high-tech culture and mission."
A CAE statement says the launch reinforces its mission to "prepare people in critical roles for the moments that matter, equipping them with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world using advanced technologies that elevate safety standards, human performance, and outcomes. CAE marks these changes as it celebrates 75 years of industry-firsts, a remarkable journey distinguished by the organization's noble purpose to make the world a safer place."
Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO, said that the company "has been recognized globally over three-quarters of a century as an innovation leader, and in the last two decades, for expanding its critical role as our customers' partner of choice for simulation products, training services, and most recently, technology solutions.
"Our new logo reflects our heritage, this evolution, and our bold vision for the future, which involves us leaning even deeper into technology to revolutionize the way we serve our markets. Staying ahead of foundational technology shifts has long been part of our history. As we enter the next horizon, our new CAE brand identity and logo will illuminate our broader mission and focus on the future, which is to lead at the frontier of digital immersion with high tech training and operational support solutions to make the world a safer place."
The new visual brand identity and logo "will be progressively deployed across its global network of 200 sites in over 35 countries," the company statement points out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.