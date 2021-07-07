The construction boom taking place throughout Montreal is also taking place in a big way in St. Laurent, as the value of construction permits awarded in 2020 totalled $517.5 million, even during the height of COVID-19, according to the annual Mayor's borough financial report for all of 2020.
The report was tabled at the June 30 council meeting.
“In 2020, our administration experienced a year filled with the challenges of the ongoing pandemic," Mayor Alan DeSousa said. "Despite the major constraints caused by the situation, St. Laurent succeeded in pursuing its objectives by putting the final touches on some great achievements that benefit the community.
"Furthermore, all this occurred while sparing no effort to assist St. Laurent residents affected by the consequences of COVID-19.”
Other highlights of the report:
• The borough's "major reorganization enabling online access to the majority of the services offered by the Bureau du citoyen and permit counter during the lockdown."
• "The creation of a crisis cell that is still active."
• "The awarding of three emergency funds totalling $200,000 in March, May and December to respond to the need for basic necessities."
• "The introduction of a single-use mask and glove collection at municipal buildings."
• "The launch of the Brigade neige to benefit citizens with reduced mobility."
• "The adoption of the Plan piétonnier and of the Mon jardin écolo program, the creation of a dog run, and the reopening of the Bibliothèque du Vieux-Saint-Laurent."
• As well, "76,037 requests processed by the Bureau du citoyen,; the 310 housing units, most of which are striving for LEED Silver certification, approved by the Comité consultatif d’urbanisme; and 657 new trees planted."
• "Investments of $5.04 million in roads, sidewalks, and curbs by Montreal and St. Laurent."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.