St. Laurent authorizes funding for $54 million social housing project

St. Laurent council voted last week at a special council meeting to authorize the City of Montreal to use $540,500 from a social inclusion fund—reserved for the borough— to "help finance the construction of the Coopérative d’habitation laurentienne's project."
The planned 169-unit project is located in the Bois-Franc Transit Oriented Development area, on Marcel Laurin Blvd.
A borough announcement says the project "provides for 75 percent of these social housing units on eight storeys to include two or more bedrooms in order to meet the diversified needs of the target population."
"We are proud to contribute toward funding this major residential building project where community and family spirit are at the heart of the architectural concept," stated Mayor Alan DeSousa. "Not only are we continuing to manage the booming activity generated by the arrival of the REM at the Bois-Franc station, but we are also planning a complete, inclusive and friendly living environment that focuses on mobility and sustainable development.
"Families who choose the Cooperative d'habitation laurentienne will benefit from a quality outdoor green space where residents will be encouraged to take advantage of rest areas and children's play areas or common vegetable gardens to get together with one another. This long-term vision perpetuates both our tradition of welcoming new families and our passion for innovation and architectural quality, by offering a new benchmark for sustainable social housing."
The Coopérative d'habitation laurentienne project is "subsidized under the AccèsLogis program and represents a major investment in social housing in St. Laurent, with nearly $54,000,000 from a number of organizations, such as the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM), the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and the City of Montreal," says the borough announcement.
