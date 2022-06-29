The borough of St. Laurent unveiled its summer celebration and free activities taking place on local streets and in parks until Sept. 24.
The events will include parties, plays, dancing, shows and workshops for all ages.
"The time has finally come to get together in our parks and streets to be active, create and have fun," said Mayor Alan DeSousa. "All summer long, St. Laurent will be offering exciting experiences. You don't have to go far."
Some of the activities:
• "Launch of the Summer Celebrations: On June 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Parc Beaudet, African salsa will mix with groove and jazz sounds during the performance of Bantü Salsa."
• "Saturdays in the Park with the Painters: Members of the Saint-Laurent Artists’ Association will be demonstrating their talent at Parc Beaudet, every Saturday, July 2 – August 20, at 1 p.m."
• "Saint-Laurent Day: On August 6, starting at 3 p.m. in Parc Beaudet, there will be afternoon entertainment and activities for families, followed by QW4RTZ's performance at 8 p.m. The group will present a show combining humour and a cappella songs."
• "Aréna Raymond-Bourque's grand reopening festivities: Activities, games and a musical show will be held on September 3, starting at 1 p.m."
• Second-hand book sale: Book lovers, make it a date on September 17 at 10 a.m. at Parc Painter. Saint-Laurent libraries will be selling second-hand books for $1 each. Then at 11 a.m., two dance instructors will invite families to stretch their legs to simple and, above all, fun choreographies."
The entire program can be seen at montreal.ca/en/saint-laurent.
