St. Laurent announces latest reopening plans

The borough of St. Laurent posted Friday its latest plans for reopening local facilities that were closed due to COVID-19.
"As the situation evolves, we will take other steps towards resuming activities in accordance with public health directives," says a borough statement. "We will follow the recommendations and guidelines issued by the regional public health department, whch establishes safety measures to comply with during deconfinement."
The latest reopenings:
• "The permit counter located at Borough Hall is now open by appointment only. To meet with one of our agents, dial 311. It is also possible to obtain a permit by applying online."
• Tennis courts "are ready and waiting for tennis buffs in Alexis-Nihon, Cousineau, Gohier, Hartenstein, Marcel-Laurin, Marlborough, Noël-Sud, Saint-Laurent and Painter parks. It should be noted that priority access to the courts is given to those who have reserved the playing area online at loisirs.montreal.ca."
• "Dog parks are open in Bois-Franc, Cousineau, Gohier, Guillaume-Bruneau, Marcel-Laurin, Philippe-Laheurte. Need to renew your pet’s license? Do it online."
• "The athletics track at Marcel-Laurin Park is open to the public from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m."
• "The skateboard site at parc Marcel-Laurin is open to the public from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m."
• "The pétanque grounds located at Caron, Gohier, Painter, Petit and Robert-Mitchell parks from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m."
• "The water games of Beaulac, Bois-Franc, Gohier, Goulet, Harris, Houde, Philippe-Laheurte and Poirier parks are opened from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m."
• "Playgrounds located in parks and squares are opened."
• "Beginning June 22, the Montreal libraries will progressively reopen. Services that will be offered are contactless returns and picking up reservations for which members have received a notice. Members (in French) can also record new reservations on their files.... At present, it is not possible to use computers or printers or to circulate among rows of bookshelves. Sanitary measures will be implemented for everyone’s safety."
