The coordinator for Urban Security, Robin Fiola; Councillor Aref Salem, Mayor Alan DeSousa, Councillor Jacques Cohen, Laurent the mascot, Councilllor Francesco Miele, head of the section Circulation et Transport Pooya Rafiee and his son Leandro, SPVM officers Julien Edger-Sauvé and Mathieu Leclercq, and St. Laurent students Rosalie and Alice Sigouin at École Henri-Beaulieu Aug. 6 to launch the borough's road safety campaign near schools.