The borough of St. Laurent is investing $872,000 this year to ensure the safety of students just as the new school year begins, as part of its 10-year Capital Investment Program for 2021-2030, as well as surpluses and Montreal's Programme desécurisation aux abords des écoles.
"This total $2 million injection into such improvements for this year, which comes within a series of projects designed to ensure the safety and user-friendliness of pedestrian travel, is being jointly shared by the borough and the City of Montreal," says a borough statement.
Mayor Alan DeSousa said it is of the "utmost importance to ensure students' safety around schools, especially at the beginning of the 2021 school year. We are therefore sparing no efforts to protect our children.
"This commitment is part of our pedestrian master plan, launched in September 2020, which aims to promote and increase the safety of pedestrian travel on St. Laurent territory for both residents and workers alike," he added. "St. Laurent has never invested so much in this regard since it became part of the City of Montreal in 2002.”
This year's safety improvements are mainly taking place around École Enfant-Soleil, located near the Centre des loisirs; and École Édouard-Laurin, near the Côte-Vertu metro station.
"Both schools are on Tassé, the busiest school corridor in St. Laurent in terms of student traffic, in addition to having the most schools," the borough statement points out. "The improvements consist of curb extensions, speed humps as well as raised intersections and crossings."
The project is under the responsibility of the Division des Études techniques et de l'ingénierie of St. Laurent's Public Works department and is being carried out by Roxboro Excavation inc.
