St. Laurent adopts $78.4 million budget

St. Laurent council adopted a $78.4 million budget at its October council meeting for 2023, as well as a $92.6 million Ten-Year Capital Investment Program for the third time.
The $78,377,000 is $1,823,400 higher than the $76,553,600 2022 budget, and $494,600 from the surplus "was used to achieve a balance."
Regarding the 10-year capital investment program, "the different projects it comprises will represent $183 million in investments to benefit the community. Covering the years 2023 to 2032, this period offers greater flexibility for the rollout of priority projects."
Some facts about the 2023 budget:
• About "$11.9 million is allocated for general administration; $1.4 million for public security; and $5.4 million for environmental health, which includes, for example, maintenance of the local waterworks and sewage system."
• "A total of $1.4 million is slated for health and well-being, $6.1 million for land use planning, urban planning and development, and $32.3 million for recreation and culture, including park maintenance. Finally, $19.9 million is reserved for transport, which includes roadwork and snow removal."
• "In line with the rise in inflation in 2022, local tax indexing will translate into an increase, in 2023, of approximately $60 compared to 2022 municipal taxes for a property comprising five or fewer housing units, based on an average value of $641,000 for this type of dwelling in Saint-Laurent."
Mayor Alan DeSousa said that “once again, our departments have accomplished a major feat in devising a budget and a 10-year capital investment program that will help ensure the development and longevity of our assets and also, the completion of the priority actions under our strategic plan and our Climate Emergency Plan, while we are at the mercy, like St. Laurent families, of the prevailing economic backlash.
"The challenge was even greater because the transfers granted by [Montreal], representing around 75 percent of the total budget, remained indexed at two percent, a figure far below current inflation. St. Laurent’s administration therefore had to take into consideration this deficit, which detracts from its buying power, in its calculations to ensure it maintains the quality of its services, and this, in a context of a labour shortage. This latter exercise is another fine example of our administration’s resilience and thoroughness.”
More facts regarding the 2023 budget:
● "Transfers from [the city of Montreal], including anticipated income from construction permits [amounts to] $57,202,900."
● "Local tax income: $15,499,400."
● "Local fee income: $5,180,100."
● "Surplus allocation: $494,600."
Priority actions in 2023 from the operating budget and Capital Investment Program include:
● "With the support of budget input from Montreal, complete the second phase of the Biodiversity Corridor, called 'Ecological food zones' to promote urban farming on public land."
● "Redevelop several parks, including Houde and Caron."
● "Replace the outdoor swimming pool basins, including the one in Marlborough Park."
● "Renovate the baseball, bocce, basketball and tennis courts."
● "Secure and add greenery to the Centre des loisirs exterior."
● "Upgrade six dog parks."
● "Develop urban green promenades combining biodiversity and urban appeal."
● "Prepare the development plan for the Jules-Poitras community and school hub."
● "Complete several repairs in the local road system."
● "Launch operations at la Maison Robert-Bélanger by spotlighting its historical and heritage cachet, and urban farming."
● "Restore and expand natural settings."
● "Manage the ash trees located in natural settings."
