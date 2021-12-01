St. Laurent adopts $76 million budget for 2022

St. Laurent council adopted at its late November meeting a $76,553,600 budget for 2022, as well as a $96.2 million 10-year Capital Investment Program.
The meeting was also the first in a year and a half to be held in person, and it was and can still be viewed online.
The borough pointed out that the 2022 budget "represents a $2,865,500 increase compared to the $73,688,100 budget for fiscal 2021. An amount of $1,201,900 from the surplus was used to balance the budget and limit local tax indexation to 2%, which is the estimated inflation rate for 2022."
Regarding the 10-Year Capital Investment Program, "the different projects it includes will represent a total of $187 million in investments in the community. Covering 2022 to 2031, it offers greater flexibility in the completion of priority projects."
Mayor Alan DeSousa said that "every budget is an exacting exercise completed jointly by all our divisions and with a focus on sound financial management. Since last year, our administration, as for every St. Laurent family, is facing additional financial pressure due to the pandemic. Accordingly, we need to absorb the purchase of materials relating to health measures and the increase in costs for services and equipment.
"I am therefore very satisfied that we have succeeded in putting the final touches on a budget that will in no way affect taxpayers, and what’s more, by enlisting the resources required to successfully carry out our 2022-2025 Strategic Plan and 2121-2030 Emergency Climate Plan."
More specifically, "with respect to operating expenses, $11.5 million will be spent on general administration; $1.4 million on public security and $5.5 million on environmental health, which includes, for example, maintenance of the local waterworks and sewer systems.
"A total of $1.4 million will be spent on health and well-being; $5.9 million on planning, urban planning and development; and $31.8 million on recreation and culture, including parks maintenance. Last but not least, $19.1 million will be spent on transport, which includes roadwork and snow removal."
Distribution of main revenue sources include:
• Transfers from the City of Montreal, including anticipated income from construction permits: $55,955,000
• Revenue from local taxation: $14,283,000
• Revenue from local fees: $5,113,700
• Surplus allocation: $1,201,900
The priorities for 2022, as part of the operating budget and 10-Year Investment Program:
• "Continue planning in several parks including the replacement of swimming pool basins and the repair of sports fields."
• "Continue the creation of the Biodiversity Corridor, a 450-hectare infrastructure that will enable the public to cohabitate with nature."
• "Renovate the Centre préscolaire at the Centre des loisirs, which offers an extensive program of activities for its young clientele."
• "Restore Maison Robert-Bélanger, an old building attesting to the history of the community."
• "Overhaul of the Centre d’exposition Lethbridge at the Bibliothèque du Boisé" on Thimens Blvd.
• "Completion of the project to create a cultural area in Vieux-Saint-Laurent."
• "Continue the LED conversion of decorative and sports floodlights in the parks."
• "Upgrade the dog parks."
"The St. Laurent 2022 budget and 2022-2031 Capital Investment Program [was] sent to Montreal Municipal Council for imminent adoption,' says a borough statement.
