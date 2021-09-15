St. Laurent adopts 2022-2025 strategic plan

St. Laurent council last week adopted its strategic plan for 2022 to 2025, a "process involving deliberation, analysis and consultation that began in October 2020 and involved local partners, personnel and the St. Laurent public."
Some 500 individuals participated in the process leading to the plan.
“Rather than halting St. Laurent’s initiatives, the pandemic underscored the importance for our administration to conduct an even deeper and more inclusive deliberation process for the future of our borough with the individuals and groups it comprises," stated Mayor Alan DeSousa. "Every axis, orientation, and action was carefully considered to ensure its justification with regard to the issues raised by the individuals who participated in this complex exercise. My wish is for the community to follow this game plan so that together, we can finalize the projects in progress.”
The plan includes five axes. They include:
• "Make the protection of the environment a priority action springboard for the borough.
• "Make St. Laurent an inclusive living environment where all communities are involved."
• "Transform the urban framework to develop local neighbourhoods."
• "Promote sustainable transit to reduce dependence on personal vehicles."
• "Develop a sustainable economy and promote access to local jobs for St. Laurent residents."
"After a difficult year marked by a global pandemic, the economic recovery is a priority community project that must follow specific guidelines," says the borough statement. "Since more than 70% of St. Laurent’s territory is made up of businesses, the borough has enacted innovative solutions that are economically viable. Accordingly, a collaboration and support strategy will be introduced to preserve dynamism and effervescence while encouraging local hiring.... The plan will be evaluated every year to remain relevant and adaptable to the prevailing context and the needs of the public and partners who are consulted."
The whole plan can be seen at the Montreal.ca/saint-laurent website.
