St. Laurent adding, improving tennis courts as part of 10-year plan

The borough of St. Laurent is adding new tennis courts and improving existing ones as part of its 2021-2030 capital investment program.
The projects will take place at Marcel-Laurin, Noël-Sud and Philippe-Laheurte parks.
“The borough’s administration is pleased to offer tennis lovers of all ages a wide range of courts near home,” stated Mayor Alan DeSousa. “Upon completion of these projects, residents will have free access to 37 tennis courts in 10 parks on St. Laurent territory. These improvements also encourage regular physical exercise and the adoption of healthy habits that promote good health.”
The borough announcement provided more specifics:
• “At Parc Marcel-Laurin, the project consists of renovating the six tennis courts and setting up three new ones, including one with a practice wall. There will therefore be nine tennis courts in all at this park located along Thimens Blvd. near the Complexe sportif de Saint-Laurent. The work will also include the installation of fences, repairs to the pathway, lighting work, the redevelopment of the piazzetta with a gazebo, the installation of new drinking fountains and planting greenery. Nearly 80% of this $1.4-million project being carried out by Lanco Aménagement is funded by the City of Montreal’s Service des grands parcs, du Mont-Royal et des sports. The work is scheduled for completion by the end of June 2021.”
• “At Parc Noël-Sud, located between Biret and Marcel, the work involves the rehabilitation of the surface of the three existing tennis courts. This project is also providing an opportunity to replace certain components: gates and chain link fencing as well as the drinking fountain. The $230,000 project is being carried out by Construction Morival and is scheduled for completion by the end of June 2021.”
• “At Parc Philippe-Laheurte, four tennis courts will be added to the available facilities. At the corner of Boulevard Cavendish and Avenue Ernest-Hemingway, this park is undergoing a major development phase involving the construction of two volleyball courts and another for basketball. The project also includes the addition of a three-hoop basketball practice pad, the construction of a chalet and the creation of a piazzetta. This $3.3-million project is being carried out by NMP Golf Construction and will be completed by the end of July 2021.”
The borough announcement adds that the three projects “are in line with the objectives of St. Laurent’s 2017-2021 Integrated action plan for social development and, for Marcel-Laurin and Philippe-Laheurte parks, in particular, with those of the 2017-2020 Local sustainable development plan.”
