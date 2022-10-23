Provincial police are requesting the assistance of the public in locating 15-year-old Léony Chapdelaine who has been missing since Friday night
According to the Surete du Quebec, Chapdelaine was last seen in Pincourt around 8:30 a.m. Friday night. She would frequently travel on foot around the area. She is 5 ft 4 inches tall, weighing approximately 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing grey jogging pants, a grey cotton sweater, and possibly a cap.
Police say that, “Her loved ones have reason to fear for her health and safety.” They ask that any information on Léony be called in to 911, local authorities, or the Surete du Quebec at 1 800 659-4264.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.