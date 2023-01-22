SQ officers sanctioned over 2015 Decarie arrest

Two Sûreté du Québec officers, including one already retired, received sanctions last month over police ethics violations stemming from a 2015 incident.
Quebec Police Ethics Commission Administrative Judge Isabelle Coté handed down the judgement for retired SQ Agent Carole Briand, totaling 13 months disqualification as a peace officer, owing to her conduct when she pulled over Alcide Lefebvre on Décarie in 2015 because of numerous license plates (including a 1992 Oregon plate) on his front bumper, alleging they caused confusion and can violate the Highway Safety Code.
Lefebvre refused to provide his license and registration, insisting he recently and successfully challenged the infraction on the south shore, and had a judgment and article about it on hand to prove it. According to commission documents, Briand repeatedly swore at him, telling him “J’me kâliss (I don't care) about your articles, you're going to give me your papers,” and escalated the tension by calling for backup. (The plate in question was ruled legal in Superior Court that year, after he appealed a Châteauguay municipal court ruling, arguing the plate was not confusing or belonging to another vehicle.)
Briand also allegedly told Lefebvre she wasn't required to give reasons for stopping him and she had “the right to stop any vehicle on public roadways.” Finally, she arrested him for refusing to identify himself and obstruction, telling him: “You are under arrest, you f*ck with me, I’m going to f*ck with you (tu m’as faite chier, je vais te faire chier.)” She searched his car and wallet and found contraband tobacco and 1.6 grams of cannabis. She then pulled Lefebvre’s cap off his head and told him: “Ok I’m going to look at your damn face.”
When Agent Éric Vézina tried getting Lefebvre's license and insurance, he grabbed a paper Lefebvre was using to write notes about the incident, crumpled it up and threw it into the car. When Lefebvre insisted Vézina identify himself, the officer reportedly responded: “Do you think that I'm going to give my name to a son-of-a-bitch who laughs at me?”
Briand was charged with a number of offences including detaining him without cause, unjustified accusations, searching (including photographing contents of his wallet) without cause, towing his car, and intimidation. Her sanctions were disqualification, since she could not be suspended in retirement.
Judge Coté had harsh words for both officers when addressing the combined 28 counts, mostly stemming from Articles 5, 6 and 7 of the Code of ethics, requiring police to “act in such a manner as to preserve the confidence and consideration that his duties require” and “avoid any form of abuse of authority in his relations with the public” as well as “respect the authority of the law and of the courts and must collaborate in the administration of justice.”
She noted Briand violated “one of the most fundamental values for a citizen, freedom,” and that she intimidated the driver and used obscene and offensive language.
For his part, Vézina received eight days suspension, with some charges served concurrently, resulting in a judgement of three days without pay. Coté noted Vézina’s testimony seemed orchestrated with Briand, questioning if he had truly reflected on his role in the incident.
