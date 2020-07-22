SPVM warns of extortion fraud

The Montreal police is alerting the public of an ongoing scam in which fraudsters are using telephone numbers from government departments, including the SPVM itself, to extort money via bitcoin cryptocurrency.
As it happens, this reporter has received recorded calls purporting to be from Service Canada that makes claims about social insurance numbers.
And, last week, Twitter was hacked and fake bitcoin currency offers were placed on the accounts of entrepreneur Elon Musk, Bill Gates of Microsoft, current U.S. presidential candidate Joe Biden and former U.S. president Barack Obama.
Regarding the current local scam, “to trick people, they would use an application that allows them to display the phone number of their choice [from a government agency] during a call.”
The SPVM is offering the following prevention tips:
• Never disclose your personal information during a call.
• No police or government department ever requests the transfer of funds by cryptocurrency or the purchase of cards.
“Anyone who may have been a victim of fraud is asked to contact their neighbourhood police station to file an official complaint or call 911 if there is an emergency,” the alert says.
