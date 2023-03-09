SPVM warns CSLers of grandparent fraud

The SPVM's Station 9 is warning Côte St. Luc residents to be vigilant in light of new cases of "grandparent fraud."
"We had four people come in to the station who said they were scammed," for a great deal of money, Station 9 Commander Martin Montour told The Suburban. "We're trying to reach out as much as we can to make sure that people are not going to be scammed again like these people were. We're going to be more present in Quartier Cavendish and a couple of other locations to make sure people have this information."
An SPVM statement points out that "fraudsters using this technique usually contact their victims, often elderly people, by telephone. The person will pretend to be a relative, such as a grandson or granddaughter. He will explain being in great distress, here or abroad, after being arrested or involved in a road accident, for example."
As part of the scam, "strong pressure will be exerted on the targeted person to quickly hand over several thousand dollars to help their loved one in difficulty. Cash or wire transfer will be required. The fraudster will insist that the victim comply without telling anyone. In some scenarios, the scammer may also pose as a police officer, a lawyer or a representative of a financial institution."
The SPVM suggests several ways to thwart fraudsters:
• "If someone calls you and asks if you recognize them, be alert. Do not answer and instead ask him to identify himself."
• "Ask personal questions that only the person he or she claims to be knows the answer to, such as where she was born, a family memory, etc."
• "Ask the person for their phone number to call back, or tell them to call you back later, so you can check. If in doubt, hang up."
• "Take the time to verify the information the person has given you by calling a family member, caregiver, or your local police department, even if you have been asked not to. Never transfer or hand over money, even if you are pressured to do so and told it is urgent."
• "Remember that no one can force you to give money. You always have the right to say no, even to a loved one."
As well, "if you have been the victim of fraud, you can get help and file a complaint by contacting your local police station. In an emergency, dial 9-1-1. You can also contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center to report fraud, by calling 1 888 495-8501 or directly on their website at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/.
