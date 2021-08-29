The hate crimes unit of the SPVM is looking into the defacing with swastikas of election posters of Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather and Outremont MP Rachel Bendayan. Other Liberal election signs in the Mount Royal riding have been defaced as well. As The Suburban recently reported, in Snowdon, both Housefather's and Trudeau's faces had Hitler-type mustaches added to them, with the message "no vaccine passports." The Prime Minister had to cancel a campaign rally because of anti-vaccine passport protests.
In Côte des Neiges, close to the Jewish General Hospital, The Suburban saw other posters featuring Trudeau defaced, including one adding the features of a demon of sorts to his face. Some posters said "traitor" in English and French on the Trudeau side, and one said "the UN's bitch."
Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand sent a letter to police chief Sylvain Caron, asking the SPVM to look into the anti-Semitic vandalism. "Since the first day of the campaign, Aug. 15, we have witnessed an assault without precedent of hate vandalism targeting the campaign posters of certain candidates," Rotrand wrote. "Posters of Anthony Housefather and Rachel Bendayan have been regularly disfigured with swastikas and the word Nazi. Both candidates are Jews."
The councillor pointed out that the posters of Liberal candidates in other Canadian locales are also being defaced. "It appears to be a concerted and organized effort. This is an attack against the structure of our democracy and can constitute a large-scale hate crime. The impact of Nazi symbols on the posters of these candidates is extremely hurtful for the Jewish community and cannot be tolerated. I am writing to you today to make a formal complaint regarding this vandalism. I ask that our hate crime unit be charged to find the perpetrators of these acts and use all available resources to defend democracy and prevent the targeting of the Jewish community."
Rotrand wrote that his constituents, "whether Jewish or not, are shocked and outraged by these acts and insist on a police response."
