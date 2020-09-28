SPVM Station 11 now closed, located at Station 9 in CSL

The Station 11 SPVM service counter at 6255 Somerled in NDG has closed as of Monday Sept. 28, and is now located at Station 9 at Westminster and Côte St. Luc Road in Côte St. Luc, the SPVM has announced.
The merger of Stations 9 and 11 was first reported by The Suburban this past January. Numerous NDG residents opposed the move, but it went ahead anyway. Hampstead council and the majority of CSL council also opposed it.
"Residents and stakeholders near neighbourhood police station 11 may use any of the following options to submit an event report — in person at 5501 Westminster Avenue in CSL, call 911 at any time, and reach one of our police analysis officer and the Centre de rédaction de rapports d’événements (Event Reporting Centre)" or "fill out an online police report at spvm.qc.ca.
"Starting Sept. 28, 2020, to receive information or to contact a member of the team at PDQ 11, call 514 280-0109."
