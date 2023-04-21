SPVM seizes drugs, firearms, arrest two

Montreal police seized firearms and drugs and arrested two men after searches April 20 by the Northeast Narcotics Team of the SPVM's Organized Crime Division in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie, Côte-des-Neiges–NDG, Ville-Marie and Rivière -des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles.
The result of the searches was "the seizure of four firearms, nearly $14,000 in cash and a large quantity of fentanyl estimated at $360,000.
"This substance, a very powerful synthetic opioid, can present a great risk for users," police say. "The two apprehended suspects, who are aged 30 and 33, appeared April 21 on multiple charges. They will remain in custody until their bail hearing. The investigation that led to this crackdown was opened following several cases of overdoses reported in the area."
The SPVM pointed out that it "works closely with CENTAURE, the Quebec strategy to combat armed violence implemented by the Ministry of Public Security.
"Anyone with information can contact 911 or their neighbourhood station. It is also possible to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website. Rewards of up to $3,000 can be awarded by Info-Crime Montreal for information leading to the arrest of suspects. Certain conditions apply."
