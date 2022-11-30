SPVM seeks public's help in finding thief

The East Criminal Investigations Section of the SPVM is asking for the public's help in finding a person accused of stealing $5,000 from a Caisse Populaire in Montreal North.
"The suspect went to a Caisse located on Léger Blvd. near Lacordaire Blvd.," the advisory says. "Hastily, he broke into the institution, stole the money and fled towards Lacordaire Boulevard in a southerly direction."
The individual is described as a "tall, slender, swarthy man. At the time of the event, he was wearing a black hoodie, light grey pants, gloves, and black and white sneakers with the Nike brand logo on the side.
"The SPVM broadcasts images and a video that can help identify the suspect. Anyone with information that could help investigators in this case is asked to contact 911 or their neighborhood police station. It is also possible to file a report anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.