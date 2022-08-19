SPVM seeking suspect who wielded BB gun near JGH Aug. 9

The SPVM is seeking the public's help in finding Menachem Mendel Cohen, 26, accused of wielding a BB gun and later firing a weapon in close proximity to the Jewish General Hospital in Côte des Neiges-NDG on Aug. 9.
"An arrest warrant has been issued against him for possession of an imitation weapon and various misdeeds," the advisory says.
The SPVM pointed out that on Aug. 9 "around 5:50 p.m., Menachem Mendel Cohen reportedly stood in front of the Jewish General Hospital and pulled out a 'BB gun' type pellet gun. He pointed it skyward, put it back on his belt and walked into the hospital. Police responded to a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. The suspect had already left the scene before police arrived."
Then, "half an hour later, the suspect allegedly fired at a residence located on Carlton Avenue, near the health facility. Lead was found at the scene. Videos from surveillance cameras as well as the [account] of witnesses make it possible to confirm that [it was the same suspect] at these two incidents. There were no injuries during these two [incidents]."
Cohen is described as a "white-skinned man with blue eyes and dyed blond hair, who is 173 cm tall. He [was wearing] a black hoodie with white lettering and blue jeans.
"Anyone with information that could help locate the suspect can contact 911 or their neighbourhood station. It is also possible to file a report anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montreal at 514 393-1133 or online."
(0) comments
