A Montreal cop whose cruiser slammed into another car while racing to an emergency scene has been suspended for six days following a ruling by the Quebec Police Ethics Committee.
The 2018 accident took place at the corner of Monkland and Montclair in NDG, near the western end of Monkland, which is also a school corridor zone, when SPVM officers Alexandra Hooper and her partner were heading south towards a Sherbrooke street address.
As she approached the intersection she slowed her speed in the slippery conditions in vain, as her car travelling faster than 30 km/h struck the passenger vehicle occupied by Tammelia Tammi John and Dannie Kentish Harr.
Presiding Sylvie Séguin noted in the 11-page ruling that after checking on the status of her partner Hooper immediately ran to the aid of the victims in the other car. After removal from the car with the help of mechanical saws, the civilians were transported to hospital as a preventive measure, suffering light injuries including neck pain, headaches and an eye injury.
The ruling notes Hooper, whose suspension is without pay, has no prior ethics complaints, had recognized her error and acted in good faith throughout the process, which was launched by an official complaint brought by a third party.
