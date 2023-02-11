The SPVM led by its Organized Crime division made 12 arrests throughout Montreal and in off-island locales to the south and north in the last few days, also seizing drugs, cash and firearms.
On Feb. 8, the police searched homes on Laframboise Street in St. Laurent and St. Michel Blvd. in Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie.
"Cocaine estimated at $200,000 was seized, along with a handgun, high capacity magazine, ammunition and nearly $62,000 in cash," says the SPVM announcement. "A 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested. The two appeared at the Montreal courthouse to face charges including possession of a firearm and possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking."
On Feb. 6, police searched a condo on Peel Street in the Ville-Marie borough.
"Two loaded pistols and three cellphones were seized. Four men between the ages of 19 and 25 were arrested at the scene and later appeared at the Montreal courthouse. They face charges of possession of a prohibited firearm."
On Feb. 2, police searched a home on King-Georges Street in Longueuil.
"A firearm, ammunition and a quantity of cocaine estimated at $4,500 were seized inside the home and vehicle of the individual targeted by the investigation started in Montreal," the SPVM said. "A 29-year-old suspect has been arrested. He is currently in custody and facing charges for possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking."
On Jan. 24, the SPVM's Northeast narcotics division searched locales in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension, as well as in Terrebonne and Saint-Lin-Laurentides, north of Montreal.
"A firearm, 2,955 crack rocks and various amounts of cocaine and speed were seized, along with $48,430 in cash. Five men aged 21 to 49 were arrested. They appeared and face charges of possession of a firearm and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking."
The SPVM worked with CENTAURE, a program to counter armed violence created by the Quebec Public Security ministry.
The police are asking "anyone with information about armed violence or drug trafficking" to "contact 911 or their local police station. It is also possible to communicate anonymously and confidentially with Info-Crime Montréal at 514 393-1133 or via the reporting form available on the infocrimemontreal.ca website. Rewards of up to $3,000 can be awarded by Info-Crime Montreal for information leading to the arrest of suspects. Certain conditions apply."
